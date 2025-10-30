GOLD/FOREX
Sheikh Mohammed launches Dh4.7 billion global humanitarian endowment project

New endowment district to boost global health and education

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Dubai Media Office

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has launched a permanent endowment district worth Dh4.7 billion whose proceeds will go towards supporting health and education projects around the world.

The endowment district will include a hospital with the capacity to serve 90,000 patients annually, a medical university, schools accommodating more than 5,000 students, residential buildings with 2,000 housing units, as well as a boulevard, endowment-owned retail outlets, and more.

Sheikh Mohammed launched the endowment district via his X account. “Thanks God, we have launched an endowment project worth Dh4.7 billion under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives. It is a perpetual charitable endowment whose proceeds will go towards supporting health and education projects around the world.”

The Vice President added: “The endowment district will comprise a hospital with a capacity to serve 90,000 patients annually, a medical university, schools accommodating more than 5,000 students, residential buildings with 2,000 housing units, as well as a boulevard, endowment-owned retail outlets, and more.”

Sheikh Mohammed thanked Our thanks go to all philanthropic endowers, supporters, and contributors — foremost among them Azizi Developments and others — and our appreciation to everyone who strives for good and works to ensure its continuity in the nation of generosity and giving.

“We thank God for His guidance. May He accept from us and from you all good deeds,” he concluded.

