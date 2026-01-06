Dubai Courts welcome 35 new judges in ceremony led by Sheikh Mohammed

The swearing-in ceremony took place at Zabeel Palace in Dubai
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, presided over the swearing-in of 35 Emirati judges appointed to Dubai Courts in a ceremony held at Zabeel Palace.
The oath-taking took place in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
Sheikh Mohammed extended his best wishes to the newly appointed judges, highlighting the judiciary’s critical role in protecting rights, upholding the rule of law, and maintaining the principles of impartiality and integrity, which are central to its mission.
He stressed that an independent judiciary is essential for societal stability, fostering public confidence in institutions and safeguarding individual rights and dignity. A robust judicial system also contributes to creating a safe, harmonious society, which supports overall national development.
The new judges expressed their sincere gratitude to Sheikh Mohammed for his trust and guidance, pledging to carry out their duties with integrity, fairness, and dedication.
The ceremony was also attended by Counsellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of Dubai; Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Dubai Courts; Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed, Acting President of Dubai Courts for Judicial Affairs; and Dr. Abdullah Saif Al Sabousi, Secretary General of the Dubai Judicial Council.
