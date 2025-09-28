GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

23 new judges and judicial inspectors sworn in before Mohammed bin Rashid

Sheikh Mohammed stressed that the judiciary plays a vital role in upholding justice

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
23 new judges and judicial inspectors sworn in before Mohammed bin Rashid
WAM

Dubai: Twenty-three newly appointed judges and judicial inspectors took the oath of office before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, during a ceremony held at the Union House in Dubai.

The group included 15 judges, among them 12 Emirati judges assigned to the Rental Disputes Center and one judge appointed to Dubai Courts, along with seven judicial inspectors joining the Judicial Inspection Authority.

Addressing the appointees, Sheikh Mohammed stressed that the judiciary plays a vital role in upholding justice and societal trust. “The law is the firm safeguard of society,” he said. “The judiciary is the guardian of trust among people and a cornerstone of stability. Without it, nations cannot prosper nor can peoples advance.”

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
DubaiSheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Sheikh Mohammed urges doubling efforts to make Dubai the best

Sheikh Mohammed calls to boost Dubai’s global standing

2m read
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed urges renewal of UN principles

2m read
Sheikh Mohammed sets goals for 2025–2026 Cabinet season

Sheikh Mohammed sets goals for 2025–2026 Cabinet season

1m read
Hussein Khansaheb

Sheikh Mohammed mourns UAE businessman, honours legacy

1m read