23 new judges and judicial inspectors sworn in before Mohammed bin Rashid

Sheikh Mohammed stressed that the judiciary plays a vital role in upholding justice
Dubai: Twenty-three newly appointed judges and judicial inspectors took the oath of office before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, during a ceremony held at the Union House in Dubai.
The group included 15 judges, among them 12 Emirati judges assigned to the Rental Disputes Center and one judge appointed to Dubai Courts, along with seven judicial inspectors joining the Judicial Inspection Authority.
Addressing the appointees, Sheikh Mohammed stressed that the judiciary plays a vital role in upholding justice and societal trust. “The law is the firm safeguard of society,” he said. “The judiciary is the guardian of trust among people and a cornerstone of stability. Without it, nations cannot prosper nor can peoples advance.”
