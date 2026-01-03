UAE celebrates 20 years of Sheikh Mohammed's visionary leadership

Milestone reflects Dubai’s transformation into a global hub for opportunity
Statement by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri on the accession anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai:
On the 20th anniversary of the accession of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates marks a proud national milestone that reflects a remarkable journey of leadership and achievement.
The anniversary is a unifying occasion across the Emirates, recognising Sheikh Mohammed’s role as a visionary leader whose foresight has driven a distinctive development model and positioned Dubai as a global benchmark for innovation and progress.
Since assuming leadership of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed has championed a forward-looking approach centred on empowering people, building an agile and efficient government, and anticipating future challenges. This vision has played a pivotal role in strengthening Dubai’s and the UAE’s standing as a global hub for opportunity, ambition and excellence.
As the nation marks this occasion, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai reaffirms its commitment to advancing its service ecosystem, enhancing customer experience, and supporting the strategic objectives of the Dubai Government and the UAE, in line with the leadership’s directives.
The occasion also serves as a moment to express hopes for continued progress and prosperity for the UAE, its leadership and its people.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox