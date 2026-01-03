GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE celebrates 20 years of Sheikh Mohammed's visionary leadership

Milestone reflects Dubai’s transformation into a global hub for opportunity

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai
WAM

Statement by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri on the accession anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai:

On the 20th anniversary of the accession of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates marks a proud national milestone that reflects a remarkable journey of leadership and achievement.

The anniversary is a unifying occasion across the Emirates, recognising Sheikh Mohammed’s role as a visionary leader whose foresight has driven a distinctive development model and positioned Dubai as a global benchmark for innovation and progress.

Since assuming leadership of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed has championed a forward-looking approach centred on empowering people, building an agile and efficient government, and anticipating future challenges. This vision has played a pivotal role in strengthening Dubai’s and the UAE’s standing as a global hub for opportunity, ambition and excellence.

As the nation marks this occasion, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai reaffirms its commitment to advancing its service ecosystem, enhancing customer experience, and supporting the strategic objectives of the Dubai Government and the UAE, in line with the leadership’s directives.

The occasion also serves as a moment to express hopes for continued progress and prosperity for the UAE, its leadership and its people. 

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai

Dubai marks 20 years of Sheikh Mohammed’s leadership

2m read
Sheikh Mohammed attends wedding reception in Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed attends wedding reception in Dubai

1m read
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai

Dh2.5 billion housing package for UAE citizens in 2025

2m read
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited the exhibition area of Dubai Airshow 2025 at Dubai World Central, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

Mohammed bin Rashid tours Dubai Airshow 2025

2m read