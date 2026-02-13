Sheikh Mohammed launches Dh1 billion Ramadan campaign to save five million children

“Had Al Hayah” initiative tackles malnutrition and hunger with local and global support
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Friday launched a new humanitarian Ramadan campaign aimed at saving five million children under the age of five from death caused by malnutrition and hunger.
The initiative, titled “Had Al Hayah” or “The Edge of Life” seeks to mobilise at least Dh1 billion in donations locally and internationally. (Click here for the Ramadan prayer timings)
How to calculate Zakat: To estimate your Zakat accurately, you can use the Gulf News online calculator - gulfnews.com/zakat-calculator
The campaign is being rolled out under the umbrella of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in partnership with several leading international organisations, including the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, Save the Children, Unicef and Action Against Hunger.
Announcing the campaign ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, Sheikh Mohammed said that the campaign aims to provide urgent nutritional support and life-saving interventions to five million of the most vulnerable children.
“In a few days, we will welcome a blessed and cherished month. As part of our annual tradition of launching a humanitarian Ramadan campaign from the people of the UAE to the world, we are launching this month the “Had Al Hayah” (“The Edge of Life”) campaign, which aims to save five million children under the age of five from death caused by malnutrition and hunger,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
Last year, Sheikh Mohammed said, more than 118 million children worldwide suffered from malnutrition. An estimated 2.6 million of them died due to hunger.
It is neither in our character nor in our values to witness such a humanitarian tragedy before the eyes of the world and remain inactive, he added.
“We are launching this campaign in partnership with a group of international organisations, with the objective of mobilising efforts to raise at least one billion dirhams locally and globally to save five million children who are on the edge of life,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
He concluded his message with a prayer, asking that Allah Almighty protect the nation and its people, guide them towards all that is good, and unite them during the blessed month around the noblest of deeds, feeding the hungry and caring for the poor and the needy.