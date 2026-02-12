GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Ramadan

UAE launches National Zakat Platform to unify donations

Official digital system ensures transparent, Sharia-compliant zakat nationwide

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE launches National Zakat Platform to unify donations
Supplied

The UAE on Tuesday launched the National Zakat Platform, an official digital channel designed to receive and manage zakat funds from individuals and companies across the country with full transparency and in accordance with Islamic law.

The platform was unveiled by the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat during a ceremony attended by Dr Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the Authority; Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment; Dr Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrui, Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent; Ahmed Rashid Al Neyadi, Director-General of the Authority; Dr Issa Saif bin Handhal, Chairman of the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah; and representatives of charitable organisations and partners.

Strengthening governance and accountability Dr Al Darei described zakat as a “sacred trust” towards the nation, society, donors and beneficiaries alike.

He stressed that the objective of the platform goes beyond simply collecting zakat or encouraging compliance. “The goal is to ensure precision in data, clarity in financial flows, proper statistical tracking and full certainty that funds reach eligible recipients,” he said.

He added that institutional governance, transparency and robust data systems are essential to ensure zakat funds are not misused or diverted to unlawful activities. “Without accurate oversight of zakat resources and their distribution, the system remains vulnerable to ambiguity,” he noted.

First step in digital transformation

Dr Al Darei described the initiative as the beginning of a broader digital transformation journey for zakat management in the UAE.

He said technology will help simplify procedures for donors, ensure accuracy in execution and align the performance of this religious duty with the country’s wider development goals.

He also highlighted the importance of partnerships in making the platform successful, thanking the Ministry of Community Development for overseeing charitable associations, and the UAE Council for Sharia Fatwa for providing scholarly guidance that supports flexible and effective implementation.

Unified national umbrella

Ahmed Al Neyadi, Director-General of the Authority, outlined the legal framework behind the platform, explaining that professional zakat management represents a significant national development opportunity.

He said the platform serves as a unified umbrella for all licensed entities authorised to collect and distribute zakat, enhancing coordination, efficiency and impact.

“It ensures zakat reaches its rightful beneficiaries with fairness and accuracy, while strengthening social stability and improving quality of life for thousands of families,” he said.

Awareness and compliance drive

The launch programme included a presentation explaining how the platform operates, as well as a segment by the UAE Council for Sharia Fatwa on governance methodologies for charitable work. Partners were honoured at the conclusion of the event.

The Authority called on all entities currently engaged in zakat collection or distribution to regularise their status and register on the National Zakat Platform within the timeframe to be announced through official channels.

It warned that collecting or distributing zakat without proper licensing constitutes a violation of federal law and is punishable, stressing that regulation is necessary to protect donors and beneficiaries and safeguard the integrity of the zakat system in the UAE.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Zakat funds will be distributed in accordance with Islamic Sharia provisions through a structured system

Sharjah Charity targets Dh50m in Ramadan Zakat Drive

2m read
Zakat Al Fitr is an obligatory charity, to be given out at the end of Ramadan, on behalf of every Muslim, young and old.

How to calculate your zakat in the UAE: 2026 edition

2m read
UAE sets 2026 Zakat and Fidyah rates

UAE sets 2026 Zakat and Fidyah rates

1m read
UAE residents safe, no need to worry: Sheikh Saif

UAE residents safe, no need to worry: Sheikh Saif

4m read