UAE launches National Zakat Platform to unify donations

Official digital system ensures transparent, Sharia-compliant zakat nationwide
The UAE on Tuesday launched the National Zakat Platform, an official digital channel designed to receive and manage zakat funds from individuals and companies across the country with full transparency and in accordance with Islamic law.
The platform was unveiled by the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat during a ceremony attended by Dr Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the Authority; Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment; Dr Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrui, Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent; Ahmed Rashid Al Neyadi, Director-General of the Authority; Dr Issa Saif bin Handhal, Chairman of the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah; and representatives of charitable organisations and partners.
Strengthening governance and accountability Dr Al Darei described zakat as a “sacred trust” towards the nation, society, donors and beneficiaries alike.
He stressed that the objective of the platform goes beyond simply collecting zakat or encouraging compliance. “The goal is to ensure precision in data, clarity in financial flows, proper statistical tracking and full certainty that funds reach eligible recipients,” he said.
He added that institutional governance, transparency and robust data systems are essential to ensure zakat funds are not misused or diverted to unlawful activities. “Without accurate oversight of zakat resources and their distribution, the system remains vulnerable to ambiguity,” he noted.
Dr Al Darei described the initiative as the beginning of a broader digital transformation journey for zakat management in the UAE.
He said technology will help simplify procedures for donors, ensure accuracy in execution and align the performance of this religious duty with the country’s wider development goals.
He also highlighted the importance of partnerships in making the platform successful, thanking the Ministry of Community Development for overseeing charitable associations, and the UAE Council for Sharia Fatwa for providing scholarly guidance that supports flexible and effective implementation.
Ahmed Al Neyadi, Director-General of the Authority, outlined the legal framework behind the platform, explaining that professional zakat management represents a significant national development opportunity.
He said the platform serves as a unified umbrella for all licensed entities authorised to collect and distribute zakat, enhancing coordination, efficiency and impact.
“It ensures zakat reaches its rightful beneficiaries with fairness and accuracy, while strengthening social stability and improving quality of life for thousands of families,” he said.
The launch programme included a presentation explaining how the platform operates, as well as a segment by the UAE Council for Sharia Fatwa on governance methodologies for charitable work. Partners were honoured at the conclusion of the event.
The Authority called on all entities currently engaged in zakat collection or distribution to regularise their status and register on the National Zakat Platform within the timeframe to be announced through official channels.
It warned that collecting or distributing zakat without proper licensing constitutes a violation of federal law and is punishable, stressing that regulation is necessary to protect donors and beneficiaries and safeguard the integrity of the zakat system in the UAE.