UAE launches National Zakat Platform to unify donations

The platform was unveiled by the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat during a ceremony attended by Dr Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the Authority; Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment; Dr Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrui, Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent; Ahmed Rashid Al Neyadi, Director-General of the Authority; Dr Issa Saif bin Handhal, Chairman of the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah; and representatives of charitable organisations and partners.

He stressed that the objective of the platform goes beyond simply collecting zakat or encouraging compliance. “The goal is to ensure precision in data, clarity in financial flows, proper statistical tracking and full certainty that funds reach eligible recipients,” he said.

It warned that collecting or distributing zakat without proper licensing constitutes a violation of federal law and is punishable, stressing that regulation is necessary to protect donors and beneficiaries and safeguard the integrity of the zakat system in the UAE.

The Authority called on all entities currently engaged in zakat collection or distribution to regularise their status and register on the National Zakat Platform within the timeframe to be announced through official channels.

The launch programme included a presentation explaining how the platform operates, as well as a segment by the UAE Council for Sharia Fatwa on governance methodologies for charitable work. Partners were honoured at the conclusion of the event.

