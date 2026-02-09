GOLD/FOREX
Zakat Al Fitr 2026 in the UAE: Amount rules, who must pay and how to calculate it

Find out the approved online platforms and charities for Zakat Al Fitr in the UAE

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
Zakat Al Fitr is an obligatory charity, to be given out at the end of Ramadan, on behalf of every Muslim, young and old.
Shutterstock

Dubai: Many Muslims around the world will be preparing to calculate and pay Zakat during Ramadan. The UAE Council for Fatwa confirmed the official Zakat Al Fitr amount for 2026, along with the values for Fidyah and other related Ramadan payments.

Here is a breakdown to the 2026 Zakat Al Fitr amount, who must pay it, how it is calculated, and the ways to make payments in the UAE.

Zakat Al Fitr 2026 amount in the UAE

The UAE Council for Fatwa has set the official food quantities and cash values for Zakat Al Fitr and related payments for 2026 following a field price study conducted with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism.

  • Zakat Al Fitr: 2.5kg of rice per person, or Dh25 in cash

  • Fidyah for those unable to fast: feeding one poor person with 3.25kg of wheat or Dh20 per d

  • Fidyah feeding rate: Dh20 per person

  • Fidyah for invalidating a Ramadan fast: Dh1,200, distributed to 60 needy people

  • Fidyah for breaking an oath: Dh200 for 10 beneficiaries

  • Fidyah for prohibited acts during Hajj or Umrah: Dh120, distributed to six beneficiaries

  • Minimum value of an iftar meal: Dh20

Who must pay Zakat Al Fitr?

Zakat Al Fitr is a compulsory form of charity in Islam that must be given before the end of Ramadan.

It is mandatory for all adult Muslims who are financially able to pay. The head of the household must also give on behalf of their spouse, children, and dependants.

Zakat on wealth, one of the five pillars of Islam, is also required annually for anyone whose savings exceed the nisab threshold.

When is Zakat Al Fitr paid?

Zakat Al Fitr is usually paid after dawn on Eid day and before sunset, although it can be given earlier if necessary. 

This payment is typically made after a full lunar year (hawl) has passed on eligible wealth. While many choose to pay during Ramadan due to its spiritual significance, it can be paid at any time once the obligation is due.

How to calculate Zakat

Zakat involves giving a portion of one’s wealth to those in need. In most cases, this is calculated at 2.5 per cent of savings, investments and accumulated assets that have been held for a full lunar year. To estimate your Zakat accurately, you can use the Gulf News online calculator -
gulfnews.com/zakat-calculator

How to pay Zakat in the UAE

Zakat payments in the UAE can be made through several official digital and charitable channels.

Common options include:

  • DubaiNow app

  • Beit Al Khair Society

  • Emirates Red Crescent

  • Bank platforms such as Dubai Islamic Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) and Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD), via mobile apps or online banking

These platforms allow residents to pay Zakat securely and ensure contributions reach eligible beneficiaries.

