Find out the approved online platforms and charities for Zakat Al Fitr in the UAE
Dubai: Many Muslims around the world will be preparing to calculate and pay Zakat during Ramadan. The UAE Council for Fatwa confirmed the official Zakat Al Fitr amount for 2026, along with the values for Fidyah and other related Ramadan payments.
Here is a breakdown to the 2026 Zakat Al Fitr amount, who must pay it, how it is calculated, and the ways to make payments in the UAE.
The UAE Council for Fatwa has set the official food quantities and cash values for Zakat Al Fitr and related payments for 2026 following a field price study conducted with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism.
Zakat Al Fitr: 2.5kg of rice per person, or Dh25 in cash
Fidyah for those unable to fast: feeding one poor person with 3.25kg of wheat or Dh20 per d
Fidyah feeding rate: Dh20 per person
Fidyah for invalidating a Ramadan fast: Dh1,200, distributed to 60 needy people
Fidyah for breaking an oath: Dh200 for 10 beneficiaries
Fidyah for prohibited acts during Hajj or Umrah: Dh120, distributed to six beneficiaries
Minimum value of an iftar meal: Dh20
Zakat Al Fitr is a compulsory form of charity in Islam that must be given before the end of Ramadan.
It is mandatory for all adult Muslims who are financially able to pay. The head of the household must also give on behalf of their spouse, children, and dependants.
Zakat on wealth, one of the five pillars of Islam, is also required annually for anyone whose savings exceed the nisab threshold.
Zakat Al Fitr is usually paid after dawn on Eid day and before sunset, although it can be given earlier if necessary.
This payment is typically made after a full lunar year (hawl) has passed on eligible wealth. While many choose to pay during Ramadan due to its spiritual significance, it can be paid at any time once the obligation is due.
Zakat involves giving a portion of one’s wealth to those in need. In most cases, this is calculated at 2.5 per cent of savings, investments and accumulated assets that have been held for a full lunar year. To estimate your Zakat accurately, you can use the Gulf News online calculator -
gulfnews.com/zakat-calculator
Zakat payments in the UAE can be made through several official digital and charitable channels.
Common options include:
DubaiNow app
Beit Al Khair Society
Emirates Red Crescent
Bank platforms such as Dubai Islamic Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) and Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD), via mobile apps or online banking
These platforms allow residents to pay Zakat securely and ensure contributions reach eligible beneficiaries.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox