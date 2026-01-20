Dar Al Ber targets 1.7 million beneficiaries in Ramadan 2026 campaign

Dh10m allocated for food aid, zakat, iftar meals, and seasonal humanitarian projects
Dubai: Dar Al Ber Society has launched its expanded Ramadan campaign for 2026, with charitable projects set to benefit more than 1.7 million people across the UAE and 24 countries worldwide.
The campaign officially began on Tuesday and aims to support vulnerable families and low-income individuals through a wide range of humanitarian initiatives throughout the holy month.
The society said the campaign aligns with the UAE leadership’s directives to strengthen charitable and humanitarian work, promote social solidarity, and ensure sustainable support for communities most in need, both locally and internationally.
Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Dar Al Ber Society, said the estimated total cost of this year’s Ramadan initiatives amounts to Dh10 million, including Dh7 million for projects inside the UAE and Dh3 million for international aid programs.
“The campaign sets ambitious humanitarian targets aimed at supporting the poor and low-income families during Ramadan by providing food assistance, basic living needs and financial support,” Al Falasi said.
One of the flagship initiatives of the campaign is the Iftar for fasting persons’ project.
Within the UAE, the program will provide meals to 350,000 fasting individuals at a cost of Dh3.5 million, with around 11,600 meals distributed daily across 27 locations in Dubai, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah.
Internationally, the iftar program will benefit 661,188 fasting individuals in several countries, with an allocation of Dh1 million, through cooked meals or food parcels sufficient for an average family of five.
As part of its zakat Al fitr program, Dar Al Ber will support:
48,000 beneficiaries inside the UAE at a cost of Dh1.2 million
621,140 beneficiaries outside the country with funding of Dh1.8 million
The society will also implement the Eid Al Fitr clothing project, benefiting:
530 families in the UAE, costing Dh320,000
33,327 beneficiaries abroad, with a budget of Dh170,000
Under its seasonal Ramadan food basket (Al Meer Al Ramadani) program, Dar Al Ber plans to distribute food assistance to 5,700 needy families across the UAE, with a total value of Dh2 million, either through essential food supplies or shopping vouchers.
In addition to its seasonal Ramadan initiatives, the campaign also promotes 12 permanent charitable projects implemented throughout the year. These include:
Zakat Al Mal
Mosque construction
Medical treatment for low-income patients
Emergency relief and humanitarian aid
Endowment (waqf) projects
Livestock sacrifice donations
Orphan sponsorship programs
Educational and scientific initiatives
Water well drilling
Kaffarat donations
Food assistance programs
Other humanitarian support services
Al Falasi said the society continues to adopt innovative and flexible approaches in delivering its Ramadan initiatives, ensuring efficiency, transparency, and long-term humanitarian impact.
He added that Dar Al Ber mobilises its operational teams, logistical capabilities, and humanitarian expertise to ensure the successful implementation of projects and to meet the needs of fasting individuals, families, and disadvantaged communities.
Dar Al Ber has urged individuals, institutions, and businesses to support the Ramadan campaign through multiple donation channels, including its official website, smart applications, shopping mall representatives, and customer service centres across the UAE.
Donations can also be made via the society’s toll-free number 80079.
