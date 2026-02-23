Ramadan 2026: Ne’ma expands food rescue drive across five emirates

Over 10,000 families to benefit as surplus recovery rises 50%
The National Food Loss and Waste Initiative, ne’ma, has announced a major expansion of its flagship “Valuing Our Roots” campaign for Ramadan 2026, marking the most extensive geographic and operational rollout of its food rescue programme to date.
The initiative will be implemented simultaneously across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, with operations coordinated through seven distribution hubs. More than 10,000 families are expected to benefit from the programme, which aims to increase recovered surplus food by 50 per cent compared with 2025, supporting national targets to reduce food loss and waste across the United Arab Emirates.
Aligned with the UAE’s Year of Family, the campaign will once again centre on ne’ma Family Iftar Boxes, which redistribute surplus fresh produce and non-perishable food items sourced from major suppliers and farms, including Majid Al Futtaim Group, Silal and Agthia Group.
For 2026, packing centres will be transformed into community engagement hubs, bringing together families, corporate partners and volunteers from Emirates Foundation to participate in multi-generational volunteering activities that reflect national values of solidarity, compassion and shared responsibility.
Khuloud Hassan Al Nuwais, Chief Sustainability Officer at Emirates Foundation and Secretary-General of ne’ma’s Committee, said the campaign underscores the importance of food security as a cornerstone of social wellbeing.
“As we welcome the holy month of Ramadan and mark the Year of Family, ne’ma’s food rescue programmes remind us that food security is fundamental to a thriving society. By strengthening partnerships across the value chain and expanding our reach, we are redirecting surplus food to protect resources, honour our heritage and ensure nutritious food reaches families across the Emirates.”
The campaign is supported by a broad coalition of partners, including the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, the Khalifa Foundation, Majid Al Futtaim Group and more than 20 food retailers and distributors.
Silal continues its long-term collaboration with ne’ma by supplying high-quality imperfect produce for redistribution. Humaid Al Rumaithi, CEO of Food Security at Silal, said reducing food loss and waste is embedded across the company’s operations.
“Through our partnership with ne’ma, we are translating commitment into measurable impact by strengthening surplus management systems, enhancing redistribution channels and advancing responsible food practices across the value chain. This collaboration contributes to a more sustainable and resilient food ecosystem.”
Over the course of 54 planned activities, ne’ma and Takatof will mobilise thousands of volunteers including corporate teams and families to pack and distribute food boxes at central locations such as Expo City Dubai and Al Moatasem School.
Mohamed Al Hosani, Director of Leadership and Empowerment at Emirates Foundation and Director of Programmes at Takatof, highlighted the campaign’s community engagement dimension.
“Our collaboration with ne’ma enables us to channel the strong spirit of volunteerism during Ramadan into a coordinated and meaningful effort. We see a significant opportunity to engage families and young people, strengthening awareness around responsible consumption and encouraging sustained community participation beyond the holy month.”
Through its long-standing “Valuing Our Roots” platform and partnerships across the food value chain, ne’ma continues to drive public awareness and behavioural change to reduce food loss and waste nationwide. The initiative contributes to national food security priorities and supports the country’s commitment to halving food loss and waste by 2030 in line with global sustainability targets.