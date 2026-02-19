UAE Food Bank launches Ramadan campaign to distribute 8 million meals

The campaign will roll out through five main initiatives, each targeting a different part of society: Charity Fridge, My Home Without Waste, Meer Al Khair, Zabeel Iftar, and Recycle, Re-life. Together, they form a structured approach to managing surplus food efficiently and sustainably.

The initiative, part of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), aims to provide eight million meals from surplus food to beneficiaries both within the UAE and abroad during the month of Ramadan. ( For Ramadan prayer timings, click here )

Dubai: Under the guidance of Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE Food Bank has launched its ‘Bank of Goodness in the Month of Giving’ campaign.

She said: “The campaign embodies our leadership’s vision of strengthening charitable work as a key pillar of the UAE’s development journey. Generosity and solidarity are deeply rooted in Emirati society, and this initiative extends bridges of goodness to communities everywhere.

Manal bin Yaroof, Head of the Executive Team at the UAE Food Bank, said the campaign was launched under the directives of HH Sheikha Hind to extend humanitarian support to as many people as possible worldwide.

Beyond local impact, the campaign supports global efforts to combat hunger, aligns with the UAE National Food Security Strategy 2051, and promotes a circular economy. It also helps reduce carbon emissions, making a positive environmental impact. ( For the zakat calculator, click here )

The “Bank of Goodness in the Month of Giving” reflects the UAE Food Bank’s vision to operate as a sustainable humanitarian system that encourages giving while reducing food waste. Surplus food is collected, sorted, and delivered to beneficiaries according to strict quality standards.

The campaign strengthens local and international partnerships, raises awareness about food preservation, and encourages youth and communities to engage in humanitarian and volunteer work. By promoting sustainability, responsible consumption, and social solidarity, the UAE Food Bank aims to create a lasting impact that extends well beyond Ramadan, benefiting both people and the planet.

In partnership with the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative “Ne’ma,” the UAE Food Bank will collect surplus food from hotels. Edible meals are redistributed to beneficiaries, while non-edible food is converted into organic compost using the ReLoop app by Ecyclex. This initiative supports the circular economy, reduces carbon emissions, and turns food waste into sustainable resources.

The UAE Food Bank will host a communal Iftar for workers at Zabeel Park, providing full meals in a welcoming environment. The initiative highlights compassion and community bonding during the Holy Month.

‘Meer Al Khair’ supports families in need during Ramadan by providing food parcels containing essential items. Volunteers and partners help prepare and distribute the parcels, ensuring families have access to nutritious meals and feel the spirit of social solidarity.

Designed to raise awareness within households, this programme provides practical tips on storing and reusing food. Led by well-known chefs, it aims to help homemakers and working women adopt simple, sustainable practices, reducing waste and promoting responsible consumption.

This initiative places refrigerators in residential neighbourhoods in coordination with Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority. Individuals and organisations can safely donate leftover food from iftar and suhoor meals. ‘Charity Fridge’ encourages community solidarity while reducing food waste.

This year, the campaign focuses on improving surplus food management through partnerships with public and private sector organisations, while encouraging community and volunteer involvement. Volunteers will help collect, sort, and distribute food, ensuring high efficiency and minimal waste.

“Through our initiatives, the UAE Food Bank reinforces the UAE and Dubai’s position at the forefront of humanitarian work. We promote food preservation, strengthen food security, and support vulnerable communities, creating lasting impact.”

