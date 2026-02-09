Sharjah Charity to distribute 300,000 Iftar meals in 51 countries

Ramadan initiative under ‘Jood’ campaign aims to support vulnerable families
Sharjah Charity International has launched its Iftar for a Fasting Person Outside the UAE initiative as part of its Ramadan campaign “Jood”, aiming to distribute 300,000 iftar meals across 51 countries during the holy month.
The organisation has called on donors and philanthropists to support the project, stressing that charitable contributions play a vital role in ensuring aid reaches the most vulnerable communities in dozens of countries benefiting from its external humanitarian programmes.
Khalid Al Ali, Director of the Projects and External Aid Department, said the initiative is designed to ease the hardship faced by low-income families and provide them with a dignified meal to help them observe fasting under challenging living conditions.
He explained that the project forms part of a broader package of Ramadan initiatives implemented outside the UAE, which include food relief, health assistance and development projects. “Iftar for a Fasting Person is one of our most impactful humanitarian programmes, as it addresses an essential daily need and delivers immediate support to beneficiaries during Ramadan,” Al Ali said.
Al Ali added that distribution is carried out through carefully planned field operations in coordination with local partners, ensuring meals reach those most in need while taking into account geographical diversity and cultural considerations in each country. He noted that this approach enhances efficiency and upholds transparency and governance standards in international humanitarian work.
Calling on members of the public to contribute, Al Ali said that every donation, regardless of size, helps bring relief and joy to fasting individuals and eases the burden on underprivileged families. He added that the initiative reflects the UAE’s values of solidarity and compassion.
Sharjah Charity International has made donations accessible through multiple channels, including its website, smart application, smart kiosks, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, SMS services, call centre support and field collectors.
