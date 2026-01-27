Sharjah Charity targets 1.2 million iftar meals during Ramadan

Campaign aims to distribute meals across Sharjah and abroad under ‘Jood’ initiative
Sharjah Charity International is stepping up preparations for the holy month of Ramadan, aiming to distribute 1.2 million iftar meals as part of its annual Ramadan campaign Jood.
The initiative includes 900,000 meals across cities and areas of Sharjah, along with 300,000 meals in 51 countries abroad, reflecting the organisation’s expanding humanitarian outreach.
Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, Executive Director of Sharjah Charity International, said the Iftar for Fasting Persons programme has evolved beyond providing meals at sunset to become a symbol of social solidarity and compassion.
He noted that thousands of families, workers, and low-income individuals rely on the daily meals, which help ease living pressures during the fasting month.
The charity has identified strategic distribution points across the emirate to maximise reach, while international deliveries are being coordinated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to support communities facing food insecurity and difficult living conditions.
Bin Khadem urged donors to support the initiative through multiple channels, including the charity’s website, SMS donations, call centre, smart donation screens, mobile application, and digital payment options such as Apple Pay and Samsung Pay.
He added that every contribution, regardless of value, helps expand the campaign’s impact and enables donors to take part in feeding hundreds of fasting people throughout Ramadan.
