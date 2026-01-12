Sharjah Charity’s ‘Joud 2026’ sets Dh150m target to support millions this Ramadan

Bin Khadem said the Joud campaign is the association’s flagship initiative, accounting for about 40 per cent of its annual charitable projects, and called on philanthropists to support the campaign through the smart app and all available donation channels.

Addressing the press conference, Bin Khadem outlined the objectives of the Joud 2026 campaign, which aims to raise Dh150 million, with Dh71 million allocated as the operational budget for Ramadan programmes. The campaign seeks to reach more than two million beneficiaries inside and outside the UAE.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.