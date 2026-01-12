GOLD/FOREX
Sharjah Charity’s ‘Joud 2026’ sets Dh150m target to support millions this Ramadan

New digital platform unveiled as charity aims to support more than 2 million beneficiaries

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Sharjah: Sharjah Charity International has launched its new smart application on Apple Store and Google Play and announced its Ramadan campaign, Joud 2026, with a fundraising target of Dh150 million.

The launch took place in the presence of Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Charity International, and Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of the Sharjah Digital Department.

The announcement was made during a press conference held on Monday at the House of Wisdom, attended by board members, Executive Director Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, senior officials and representatives of local media.

The new app marks a key step in the association’s digital transformation, aimed at improving donor experience and streamlining access to charitable projects and services.

Fully digital operations

Board member Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi said the participation of Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi in the launch reflected government support for empowering charitable work through modern digital solutions.

He said the association has completed 100 per cent digital transformation across all administrative processes and donation channels, in line with directives to accelerate e-services and enhance operational efficiency.

Al Suwaidi noted that the app features advanced tools, including an AI-powered smart assistant designed to help users access information quickly and interact seamlessly with the platform. The application was fully designed and developed by the association’s in-house IT team.

He added that the smart assistant was named “Ahmed” on the direction of Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, reflecting values of gratitude and recognition, and in appreciation of the employee who proposed the idea.

Dh150m target, two million beneficiaries

Addressing the press conference, Bin Khadem outlined the objectives of the Joud 2026 campaign, which aims to raise Dh150 million, with Dh71 million allocated as the operational budget for Ramadan programmes. The campaign seeks to reach more than two million beneficiaries inside and outside the UAE.

Planned initiatives include the distribution of 1.3 million iftar meals locally and internationally, Ramadan food baskets for 25,000 registered beneficiaries, Zakat Al Fitr support for 35,000 beneficiaries, and Eid clothing for 3,000 people.

Additional allocations include Dh4 million for patient treatment, Dh3 million for debt relief cases, and Dh1 million for housing assistance, alongside the operation of mobile iftar programmes in several countries under the association’s international aid efforts.

Bin Khadem said the Joud campaign is the association’s flagship initiative, accounting for about 40 per cent of its annual charitable projects, and called on philanthropists to support the campaign through the smart app and all available donation channels.

“Every contribution makes a tangible difference in the lives of families and individuals and reflects the spirit of solidarity that defines UAE society,” he said.

