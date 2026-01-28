Sheikh Sultan said the new electronic system marks a major leap in Sharjah’s litigation
Sharjah: Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Judicial Council, on Wednesday launched a suite of new digital judicial systems aimed at enhancing efficiency and accelerating litigation procedures across the emirate.
During the inauguration at the Sharjah Judicial Department headquarters, Sheikh Sultan reviewed the latest developments and digital initiatives within the judicial ecosystem and witnessed the signing of several partnership agreements.
Sheikh Sultan said the integrated electronic system, developed in line with the highest technical standards, marks a qualitative leap in the advancement of Sharjah’s litigation framework. He highlighted its role in speeding up judicial procedures, improving institutional performance, supporting digital transformation, and enhancing service quality and customer satisfaction.
The Chairman of the Judicial Council praised the efforts of the Judicial Council team and its affiliated entities for completing the project in record time, commending the high level of institutional integration and technological progress achieved. He noted that the initiative reflects the council’s commitment to excellence, sustainability and alignment with Sharjah’s future vision.
Sheikh Sultan was briefed on the digital services provided by the Judicial Department, which aim to strengthen digital transformation and improve the efficiency and quality of judicial services. The briefing covered key services across various courts, secure access through registered accounts, simplified application submissions, availability of information, and multiple electronic payment options — all designed to streamline procedures, expedite case resolution and enhance the customer experience.
He also reviewed the digital services of the Public Prosecution, including the customer journey from submitting applications and registering reports to investigation procedures, court attendance, issuance of judgments and enforcement. The integrated systems were highlighted for their role in simplifying processes, enhancing transparency and ensuring swift and accurate transaction completion in line with international best practices.
Among the initiatives showcased was the “Athar” programme, which focuses on raising legal awareness and promoting preventive justice. The initiative delivers simplified legal messages aimed at strengthening community trust, encouraging compliance with the law and achieving sustainable positive social behaviour.
Sheikh Sultan also reviewed the “Preventive Justice for the Family” initiative, supported by artificial intelligence technologies. The programme provides proactive solutions to family disputes, promotes amicable settlements, enhances legal awareness, protects children from the impact of conflicts, and offers social and legal counselling to support family stability and social cohesion.
The Deputy Ruler was introduced to the “Virtual Legal Translator” system, which uses artificial intelligence to provide instant and accurate translation of judicial and legal documents. The service, available to the public and licensed legal translation offices, aims to reduce linguistic and legal errors, speed up document processing, and ensure privacy and data protection.
Sheikh Sultan was also briefed on the “Tibyan” virtual judicial assistant, which simplifies procedures by guiding users through services in clear language, enhancing self-service options and reducing time and effort for customers.
During the visit, the Chairman of the Judicial Council witnessed the signing of several partnership agreements with strategic partners to support the development of the judicial sector. The agreements aim to strengthen institutional integration, enhance service quality, boost innovation and digital transformation, facilitate knowledge exchange, and align operations with best practices.
Sheikh Sultan viewed a visual presentation highlighting key judicial statistics, including human resources, Emiratisation rates, financial mechanisms, and technical developments related to website enhancement and access to information. He was also briefed on future plans focused on improving institutional efficiency, developing human capital, and strengthening financial and technological infrastructure to ensure long-term sustainability of the judicial system.
