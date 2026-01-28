Sheikh Sultan viewed a visual presentation highlighting key judicial statistics, including human resources, Emiratisation rates, financial mechanisms, and technical developments related to website enhancement and access to information. He was also briefed on future plans focused on improving institutional efficiency, developing human capital, and strengthening financial and technological infrastructure to ensure long-term sustainability of the judicial system.

During the visit, the Chairman of the Judicial Council witnessed the signing of several partnership agreements with strategic partners to support the development of the judicial sector. The agreements aim to strengthen institutional integration, enhance service quality, boost innovation and digital transformation, facilitate knowledge exchange, and align operations with best practices.

The Deputy Ruler was introduced to the “Virtual Legal Translator” system, which uses artificial intelligence to provide instant and accurate translation of judicial and legal documents. The service, available to the public and licensed legal translation offices, aims to reduce linguistic and legal errors, speed up document processing, and ensure privacy and data protection.

He also reviewed the digital services of the Public Prosecution, including the customer journey from submitting applications and registering reports to investigation procedures, court attendance, issuance of judgments and enforcement. The integrated systems were highlighted for their role in simplifying processes, enhancing transparency and ensuring swift and accurate transaction completion in line with international best practices.

Sheikh Sultan was briefed on the digital services provided by the Judicial Department, which aim to strengthen digital transformation and improve the efficiency and quality of judicial services. The briefing covered key services across various courts, secure access through registered accounts, simplified application submissions, availability of information, and multiple electronic payment options — all designed to streamline procedures, expedite case resolution and enhance the customer experience.

The Chairman of the Judicial Council praised the efforts of the Judicial Council team and its affiliated entities for completing the project in record time, commending the high level of institutional integration and technological progress achieved. He noted that the initiative reflects the council’s commitment to excellence, sustainability and alignment with Sharjah’s future vision.

