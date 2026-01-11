Digital platform unifies courts, prosecution & notary for faster, remote legal services
Sharjah: The Sharjah Judicial Council has launched the Sharjah Judicial Platform [www.sjd.ae], marking the first phase of a comprehensive project to unify judicial services across the emirate under a single digital ecosystem.
The new platform brings together the services of the courts, the Judicial Council and the Public Prosecution, as part of Sharjah’s broader push to modernise the justice sector, improve efficiency and enhance access to services.
Sheikh Faisal bin Ali Al Mualla, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Judicial Council, said the initiative reflects the emirate’s “Digital Justice” vision, aimed at accelerating legal procedures while reducing time and effort for litigants and legal professionals.
He added that the platform enables users to complete judicial transactions remotely, limiting the need for in-person visits and improving transparency and service quality.
In its initial phase, the platform offers a suite of specialised digital services, including civil, commercial, labour and personal status cases, as well as enforcement and execution procedures. It also provides Public Prosecution services for managing and tracking criminal cases, in addition to notary public services such as legal declarations, judicial documentation and powers of attorney.
The platform further includes institutional documentation services designed to meet the needs of individuals and businesses.
The council said the launch represents the beginning of a continuously evolving project, with plans to expand services and integrate artificial intelligence to further enhance efficiency and user experience, in line with international best practices.
The initiative underscores Sharjah’s commitment to digital governance and to building a modern, responsive judicial system that keeps pace with the needs of society.
