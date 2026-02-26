Dr. Abdullah Al-Harbi also warned of the dangers of transferring funds on behalf of others, noting that some individuals may view this behavior as a helpful “service” motivated by goodwill or the desire to earn reward. However, it may expose them to serious legal risks. Federal Decree-Law No. (10) of 2025 on Combating Money Laundering and the Financing of Terrorism and Illegal Organizations provides that a crime is established when a person knows—or when sufficient evidence or indicators suggest knowledge—that funds are derived, wholly or partially, from criminal activity, and then intentionally transfers, moves, or conducts transactions involving those funds with the aim of concealment or disguise.