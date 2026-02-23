GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE warns: Jail and Dh500,000 fine for collecting donations without licence

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department urges public to verify charities, avoid unknown links

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE sets strict penalties for unlicensed fundraising
UAE sets strict penalties for unlicensed fundraising
Shutterstock

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has warned that collecting donations for unlicensed entities could result in imprisonment and fines of up to Dh500,000, as authorities stepped up efforts to combat fraudulent fundraising campaigns.

In awareness guidance issued to the public, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department stressed the importance of verifying the legitimacy of licensed charitable organisations through official, government-approved websites and platforms before making any contributions.

Residents were advised to avoid interacting with unfamiliar donation links or campaigns, particularly those circulated on social media, and not to hand over money directly to individuals claiming to represent charities outside official channels.

Donations should only be made through licensed government or authorised digital platforms, with any suspicious activity reported to the relevant authorities.

Under the law, collecting donations for unregistered or unlicensed entities, whether directly or through digital platforms, is a criminal offence. Those found guilty of establishing, managing or supervising a website to solicit donations without an approved licence face imprisonment and fines ranging from Dh200,000 to Dh500,000, or both.

Related Topics:
crimeUAE laws

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Najdi, Nuaimi and Australian breeds compared as demand climbs.

Sheep prices rise in UAE ahead of Ramadan

2m read
The sighting of the crescent signals the start of fasting, celebrations and acts of devotion.

11 best spots in the UAE to view the Ramadan moon

4m read
Shaaban crescent spotted in Abu Dhabi ahead of Ramadan 2026

Crescent marking end of Shaaban spotted in Abu Dhabi

2m read
The Philippine embassy building in Abu Dhabi

Ramadan 2026: Philippine embassy, consulate new timings

1m read