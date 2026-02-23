Abu Dhabi Judicial Department urges public to verify charities, avoid unknown links
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has warned that collecting donations for unlicensed entities could result in imprisonment and fines of up to Dh500,000, as authorities stepped up efforts to combat fraudulent fundraising campaigns.
In awareness guidance issued to the public, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department stressed the importance of verifying the legitimacy of licensed charitable organisations through official, government-approved websites and platforms before making any contributions.
Residents were advised to avoid interacting with unfamiliar donation links or campaigns, particularly those circulated on social media, and not to hand over money directly to individuals claiming to represent charities outside official channels.
Donations should only be made through licensed government or authorised digital platforms, with any suspicious activity reported to the relevant authorities.
Under the law, collecting donations for unregistered or unlicensed entities, whether directly or through digital platforms, is a criminal offence. Those found guilty of establishing, managing or supervising a website to solicit donations without an approved licence face imprisonment and fines ranging from Dh200,000 to Dh500,000, or both.