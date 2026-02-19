Sharjah Police launch Ramadan crackdown on begging

The campaign, organised by the Security Media Department at Sharjah Police in cooperation with the anti-begging committee, seeks to raise public awareness about the risks posed by begging and similar negative practices that can affect community safety and social stability. The initiative will continue until the end of the Eid Al Fitr holiday. ( For Ramadan prayer timings, click here )

Sharjah Police said the campaign forms part of ongoing efforts to curb undesirable behaviours, including begging and the spread of unlicensed street vendors in residential neighbourhoods and shopping centres. Authorities noted that some individuals exploit the charitable spirit associated with Ramadan to obtain money through illegal means. ( For the zakat calculator, click here )

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.