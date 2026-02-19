GOLD/FOREX
Sharjah Police launch Ramadan crackdown on begging

Police urge residents to give responsibly during the holy month

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Sharjah: Under the slogan “Begging is a Crime, and Giving is a Responsibility,” Sharjah Police have launched a community awareness campaign aimed at combating begging and promoting responsible charitable giving during the holy month of Ramadan.

The campaign, organised by the Security Media Department at Sharjah Police in cooperation with the anti-begging committee, seeks to raise public awareness about the risks posed by begging and similar negative practices that can affect community safety and social stability. The initiative will continue until the end of the Eid Al Fitr holiday. (For Ramadan prayer timings, click here)

Sharjah Police said the campaign forms part of ongoing efforts to curb undesirable behaviours, including begging and the spread of unlicensed street vendors in residential neighbourhoods and shopping centres. Authorities noted that some individuals exploit the charitable spirit associated with Ramadan to obtain money through illegal means. (For the zakat calculator, click here)

Police urged members of the public to remain vigilant and avoid responding to beggars who rely on emotional appeals to gain sympathy. Instead, residents were encouraged to fulfil their charitable intentions through officially approved channels, including licensed charities and humanitarian organisations authorised by relevant government entities.

Sharjah Police also called on the community to support efforts to limit such practices by reporting suspected begging cases through the toll-free number 901, stressing that community cooperation plays a key role in maintaining public security.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
