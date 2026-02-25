Ramadan in the UAE: Why begging surges and how to give responsibly

The penalty : Under Federal Law No. 9 of 2018, individual beggars face up to three months in jail and a Dh5,000 fine. However, those organising begging rings face much harsher penalties: a minimum of six months in prison and fines starting at Dh100,000.

Hidden fortunes : Another individual was caught with Dh25,000 concealed under a market mat, while a visitor used his two-year-old child to collect Dh20,000 in various currencies within just a few days.

For most, Ramadan is a time of spiritual purification. For others, it has become an opportunistic “business season.” UAE authorities report a recurring spike in solicitation during the Holy Month, fuelled by several factors:

