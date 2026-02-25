GOLD/FOREX
Ramadan

Ramadan in the UAE: Why begging surges and how to give responsibly

Increased generosity during the Holy Month is being exploited by organised syndicates

Ashfaq Ahmed, Managing Editor
Screengrab of police video depicting beggar counting money after collecting alms from motorists in parking lot.
Dubai: As Ramadan begins, the UAE is defined by a spirit of compassion. Mosques fill, communal tables are set, and charitable giving reaches its annual peak.

However, authorities warn that this surge in generosity, driven by the obligations of Zakat and Sadaqah (charity), is increasingly being targeted by professional beggars and sophisticated online fraudsters.

The Ramadan “industry”

For most, Ramadan is a time of spiritual purification. For others, it has become an opportunistic “business season.” UAE authorities report a recurring spike in solicitation during the Holy Month, fuelled by several factors:

  • Spontaneous Giving: Worshippers are more likely to give cash outside mosques, in markets, or at traffic signals.

  • Religious Obligations: The requirement to pay Zakat (2.5% of wealth) and Zakat Al-Fitr (end-of-Ramadan charity) creates a massive influx of liquid capital.

  • Targeted Exploitation: Organized groups often bring “visitors” into the country on short-term visas specifically to solicit funds during this window of heightened empathy.

“Rich” beggars and organised syndicates

Recent arrests of beggars in the UAE have pulled back the curtain on the scale of the deception.

The luxury façade: In one instance, a man arrested for begging was found to own three luxury cars.

Hidden fortunes: Another individual was caught with Dh25,000 concealed under a market mat, while a visitor used his two-year-old child to collect Dh20,000 in various currencies within just a few days.

Exploitation of minors: Police have uncovered family-based rings where children as young as seven are forced to beg instead of attending school.

The penalty: Under Federal Law No. 9 of 2018, individual beggars face up to three months in jail and a Dh5,000 fine. However, those organising begging rings face much harsher penalties: a minimum of six months in prison and fines starting at Dh100,000.

AI-Powered scams

While street begging persists, “electronic begging” has evolved. Authorities warn that fraudsters are now using Artificial Intelligence to engineer sympathy at scale.

Fabricated evidence: AI is used to generate fake hospital scenes, realistic but forged medical reports, and manipulated images of sick children.

Synthetic media: Scammers use AI-generated voice messages to create emotionally charged appeals sent via WhatsApp and Instagram.

Digital tracking: UAE cybercrime units are now deploying advanced forensic tools to trace these networks and identify AI-generated content.

Why direct giving is risky

Police across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah consistently urge the public to avoid direct cash donations to individuals. While it feels compassionate, direct giving can:

  • Finance organised crime: Funds often flow to syndicates rather than the individual.

  • Enable child abuse: Giving to children encourages handlers to keep them on the streets.

  • Drown out real need: Fabricated digital appeals make it harder for genuine cases to be heard.

How to give correctly

The UAE provides a robust, transparent ecosystem for charity. To ensure your donations reach those truly in need, follow these steps:

1. Use authorised channels

Only donate through licensed charities (such as Emirates Red Crescent, Dubai Charity Association, or Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department). These organisations verify every case to ensure funds are distributed legally and ethically.

2. Report suspicious Activity

If you encounter a beggar or receive a suspicious digital appeal, do not engage. Report it through official channels:

  • Dubai: Call 901 or use the “Police Eye” feature on the Dubai Police app.

  • Online Scams: Report via the e-crime.ae platform.

  • Nationwide: Use the “My Safe Society” app provided by the UAE Public Prosecution.

By choosing regulated paths, residents ensure their Ramadan generosity uplifts the deserving rather than empowering deception

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years.
