Ramadan Kareem or Ramadan Mubarak — which greeting is right?

A simple guide to choosing the right Ramadan greeting in the UAE
Dubai: As Ramadan arrives, many people in the UAE find themselves wondering how best to extend their wishes to Muslim friends, colleagues, and neighbours. Should you say Ramadan Kareem? Ramadan Mubarak? Or even Happy Ramadan?
Dubai-based language expert Khaled Boudemagh had once explained to Gulf News that the greeting naturally varies by country and culture. "In France, we simply say Bon Ramadan, meaning Good Ramadan," he explained. In the UAE, however, the two most widely used phrases each carry their own distinct meaning and feel.
Ramadan Mubarak, meaning "blessed Ramadan," is the more formal of the two. It is a deeply religious greeting, wishing the recipient a month filled with blessings, mercy, forgiveness, and spiritual growth. While most commonly said at the start of Ramadan, it can be used as a warm greeting throughout the entire month.
Ramadan Kareem, meaning "generous Ramadan," carries a slightly lighter, more celebratory tone. It is intended to honour the spirit of kindness and generosity that defines the holy month, and is, in many ways, the equivalent of wishing someone a happy Ramadan. Like its counterpart, it is most appropriate at the start of the month but can be used throughout.
For Emiratis, the greeting often goes a step further. Khadija Ahmed Behzad, founder of the Meet the Locals group, had also told us that the traditional Arabic expression is Mubarak Alaikum Al Shahar, meaning "may this month be a blessed one for you." That said, he emphasised that in a country as diverse as the UAE, good intentions matter more than getting the exact phrasing right. "We accept good wishes in all forms. The important thing is to be kind, courteous and good-mannered," he said.
As for timing, wishing someone before Ramadan begins is considered ideal, though greeting people during the month itself is perfectly acceptable. Boudemagh adds that greetings typically start the evening Ramadan is officially announced, the night before the first fast begins.
At the close of the holy month, the phrase shifts to Eid Mubarak on Eid Al Fitr, often accompanied by Kul sana' wa antoum bikhayr, wishing others a good year ahead.
This interview was repurposed from the original interview by Sharmila Dhal for Gulf News.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee for Gulf News.