Ramadan Kareem or Ramadan Mubarak — which greeting is right?

For Emiratis, the greeting often goes a step further. Khadija Ahmed Behzad, founder of the Meet the Locals group, had also told us that the traditional Arabic expression is Mubarak Alaikum Al Shahar, meaning "may this month be a blessed one for you." That said, he emphasised that in a country as diverse as the UAE, good intentions matter more than getting the exact phrasing right. "We accept good wishes in all forms. The important thing is to be kind, courteous and good-mannered," he said.