Gulf News during Ramadan: A time for reflection, trust and understanding

To paraphrase an old saying (rather bluntly), to learn about someone you should walk a mile in their shoes. That's why I am fasting for a few days. I am not a Muslim but I thought it would be a useful way to get a greater understanding of what my devoted friends and colleagues are going through. It’s not easy and I have total respect for those showing this level of self-restraint for 30 days. It’s already made me really appreciate the food and drinks we take for granted every day, particularly coffee as all good newsrooms run on a mix of adrenaline and caffeine.