The Ministry of Interior in Qatar has extended all categories of entry visas that have expired or are nearing expiration for one month, effective from Saturday, February 28, 2026, with the possibility of further extensions depending on developments.

The Ministry continues to monitor developments to ensure the legal status of residents and visitors remains stable. It also urged everyone to stay indoors, avoid open areas, and follow official instructions to safeguard public safety, while keeping up with updates via its official accounts.

Lekshmy Pavithran Assistant Online Editor

Lekshmy is a rockstar in the digital newsroom! With nearly two decades of experience, she revels in breaking news, riding viral trends, and spotting those hidden stories everyone else misses. As the Assistant Online Editor, she steers the homepage, blending editorial brilliance with a no-nonsense approach. Whether it’s UAE headlines, global affairs, business stories, or the latest buzz in entertainment and sports, Lekshmy is always on top of the game, delivering real-time coverage with precision. Her work ethic? Clarity, impact, and a dash of flair. All that is evident in her in-depth stories, special reports and explainers. Add in her social media savvy, and it’s no wonder she consistently cranks out content that gets eyeballs and keeps them coming back for more.