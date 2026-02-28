Flights halted across Gulf as regional strikes trigger security lockdown
Dubai: Several Gulf countries have closed or suspended their airspace after a sharp escalation in regional hostilities, following airstrikes targeting Iran.
Authorities in Qatar, Kuwait and the UAE confirmed closures late on February 28, as explosions were reported in Tehran and Israel announced a military operation against Iran.
This is a rapidly evolving situation. Please refresh for updates.
The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced the temporary and partial closure of the UAE’s airspace as an exceptional precautionary measure.
The regulator said the move followed a comprehensive assessment of security and operational risks, in coordination with national and international authorities. It stressed that aviation safety and the protection of the UAE’s air sovereignty remain absolute priorities.
Passengers have been urged to contact their airlines for updates, with carriers instructed to provide accommodation and assistance where needed.
The Qatar Civil Aviation Authority confirmed a temporary suspension of all air traffic in the country due to heightened security concerns.
Qatar’s Ministry of Defence later said it had successfully thwarted a number of attacks targeting the country, adding that missiles were intercepted before reaching Qatari territory. Authorities described the security situation as stable and under control.
The Ministry of Interior urged the public to rely only on official sources and avoid spreading rumours.
Kuwait’s civil aviation authority announced the closure of its airspace due to regional security conditions. No timeframe was immediately given for reopening.
Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization announced a full closure of Iranian airspace for six hours following a series of explosions in Tehran. Iranian media reported successive airstrikes, while Israel confirmed launching an operation against Iran.
Iraq closed its airspace in response to the strikes on Iran. Authorities confirmed that Iraqi skies were cleared of all air traffic before the shutdown. Erbil International Airport also suspended all inbound and outbound flights until further notice.
In Bahrain, the National Communication Centre said sites within the kingdom were targeted in attacks launched from outside its territory, calling it a violation of sovereignty.
The Centre also confirmed that a service facility of the Fifth Fleet had been subjected to a missile attack. Emergency response plans were activated, and the public was urged to follow official instructions.
Authorities across the region have stressed that security forces are on high alert and coordinating closely to protect citizens, residents and visitors. Travellers are advised to check directly with airlines and monitor official channels for updates.