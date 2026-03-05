Move taken as precautionary measure to maintain public safety
Dubai: Qatar’s authorities have begun evacuating residents living near the US Embassy in Doha as a temporary precautionary measure, according to the Qatar Ministry of Interior.
The ministry said in a social media statement early on Thursday that the evacuation is being carried out by the relevant authorities as part of measures aimed at safeguarding public safety.
Officials confirmed that suitable accommodation has been arranged for residents affected by the measure as part of the necessary preventive actions.
The ministry also urged the public to rely on official and trusted sources for information and updates.