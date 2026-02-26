US embassy in Jordan temporarily evacuated amid tensions

Washington cites precautionary measures as regional risks escalate
Dubai: The US Embassy in Jordan has been temporarily evacuated as a precautionary measure amid heightened regional tensions, according to a security alert issued by the US State Department’s Smart Traveller Enrollment Programme (STEP).
Registered users of the programme received an email notification outlining the latest developments in Jordan.
The official alert said all embassy personnel had temporarily left the embassy compound as part of precautionary arrangements, though no details about the security situation were disclosed.
The message stressed that the decision was taken in line with a principle of “extreme caution”, to protect diplomatic staff. It added that the step is part of preventive measures adopted in response to the current regional circumstances.
The move comes as tensions continue to escalate across the Middle East, leading to increased security precautions to safeguard diplomatic missions and personnel in several countries.