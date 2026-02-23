GOLD/FOREX
US orders non-essential embassy staff to leave Beirut amid regional tensions

Reduces diplomatic footprint over concerns of potential military escalation with Iran

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Cars pass next to Habtoor hotel, left, in Beirut, Lebanon
Dubai: The United States has instructed non-essential personnel and eligible family members to depart its embassy in Beirut, citing heightened regional tensions and concerns over the risk of military escalation with Iran.

A senior State Department official said on Monday that the decision followed a review of the security environment, as Washington continues to monitor developments closely.

“We continuously assess the security environment, and based on our latest review, we determined it prudent to reduce our footprint to essential personnel,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The move comes amid growing concerns in Washington about the potential for a broader conflict in the region. The State Department did not provide further details on the specific threats prompting the drawdown but indicated that the embassy will continue operating with essential staff.

Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
