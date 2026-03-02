Dubai: Several Israeli strikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warnings, marking a sharp escalation in the widening regional conflict. Plumes of smoke were seen rising over Hezbollah-controlled areas after Israel launched attacks in response to missile and drone launches by the Iran-backed group.

The bombardment followed Hezbollah’s dawn strikes on Israel, which the group said were retaliation for the killing of Iran’s supreme leader in a US-Israeli operation. Israeli forces warned residents to evacuate targeted zones before launching the air raids.

Officials said the strikes were part of a broader offensive against Hezbollah infrastructure, as tensions spilled across Lebanon amid the expanding Iran-linked conflict. Lebanese authorities reported casualties and widespread panic, with civilians fleeing affected districts.

The escalation signals a dangerous new phase in the conflict, with fears mounting that fighting could spread further across the Middle East.

Video and inputs: AFP