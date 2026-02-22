GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 18°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf

US withdraws hundreds of troops from Qatar and Bahrain as Iran tensions rise

Withdrawal comes amid growing concern over the possibility of confrontation with Tehran

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
US forces remain deployed across a network of bases in Iraq, Syria, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and the UAE.
US forces remain deployed across a network of bases in Iraq, Syria, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and the UAE.
AP

Dubai: The United States has evacuated hundreds of troops from key bases in Qatar and Bahrain in what is described as a precautionary move as tensions with Iran continue to escalate, according to a report by The New York Times.

The withdrawal, which involved personnel stationed at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar and facilities linked to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, comes amid growing concern in Washington over the possibility of military confrontation with Tehran and the risk of retaliatory strikes across the region.

Al Udeid, the largest US military installation in the Middle East, hosts around 10,000 troops and plays a central role in American air operations in the region. Officials familiar with the matter said the redeployment was intended to reduce exposure of forces in the event of a sudden escalation.

The move has been widely interpreted as part of a contingency planning rather than a signal of imminent conflict. 

US forces remain deployed across a network of bases in Iraq, Syria, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and the UAE.

The US Central Command, which oversees operations in the Middle East and surrounding areas, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. However, the reported evacuation comes at a time of heightened rhetoric between Washington and Tehran, following warnings from Iranian officials about potential consequences of any military action.

In a letter sent to the United Nations secretary-general, Iran’s mission to the UN said that any attack on the country would trigger a broad response. It warned that American bases, facilities and assets across the region would be considered legitimate targets, and that the United States would bear responsibility for what it described as “unpredictable and uncontrolled consequences.”

Regional governments have been closely monitoring the situation, with officials across the Gulf seeking to contain tensions and avoid any escalation that could threaten stability, energy markets and international trade routes. Diplomatic efforts are continuing behind the scenes, even as security agencies review contingency plans.

The developments come against a backdrop of longstanding rivalry between the United States and Iran, marked by cycles of confrontation and negotiation. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Women and children queue during a joint security operation by Syria's Kurdish Internal Security Police Force, also known as Asayesh, and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) at Camp Roj where foreign relatives of people suspected of belonging to the Islamic State (IS) group are held, in the countryside near al-Malikiyah (Derik) in the northeastern Syrian Hasakah province on April 5, 2025.

Australian kin of Daesh militants return to Syria camp

2m read
The Al-Tanf military outpost in southern Syria is seen on Oct. 22, 2018.

US military hits Daesh targets in Syria

1m read
US military aircraft reportedly bound for Diego Garcia, a joint US–UK military base in the Indian Ocean.

US–Iran tensions: Key developments on Diego Garcia

4m read
In this frame grab from footage circulating on social media shows protesters dancing and cheering around a bonfire as they take to the streets in Tehran, Iran.

Iran protests and US personnel pullback: What we know

3m read