US withdraws hundreds of troops from Qatar and Bahrain as Iran tensions rise

Withdrawal comes amid growing concern over the possibility of confrontation with Tehran
Dubai: The United States has evacuated hundreds of troops from key bases in Qatar and Bahrain in what is described as a precautionary move as tensions with Iran continue to escalate, according to a report by The New York Times.
The withdrawal, which involved personnel stationed at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar and facilities linked to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, comes amid growing concern in Washington over the possibility of military confrontation with Tehran and the risk of retaliatory strikes across the region.
Al Udeid, the largest US military installation in the Middle East, hosts around 10,000 troops and plays a central role in American air operations in the region. Officials familiar with the matter said the redeployment was intended to reduce exposure of forces in the event of a sudden escalation.
The move has been widely interpreted as part of a contingency planning rather than a signal of imminent conflict.
US forces remain deployed across a network of bases in Iraq, Syria, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and the UAE.
The US Central Command, which oversees operations in the Middle East and surrounding areas, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. However, the reported evacuation comes at a time of heightened rhetoric between Washington and Tehran, following warnings from Iranian officials about potential consequences of any military action.
In a letter sent to the United Nations secretary-general, Iran’s mission to the UN said that any attack on the country would trigger a broad response. It warned that American bases, facilities and assets across the region would be considered legitimate targets, and that the United States would bear responsibility for what it described as “unpredictable and uncontrolled consequences.”
Regional governments have been closely monitoring the situation, with officials across the Gulf seeking to contain tensions and avoid any escalation that could threaten stability, energy markets and international trade routes. Diplomatic efforts are continuing behind the scenes, even as security agencies review contingency plans.
The developments come against a backdrop of longstanding rivalry between the United States and Iran, marked by cycles of confrontation and negotiation.