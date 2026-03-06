Qatar says its naval forces were in Bahrain buildings targeted by Iran

Doha: Qatari forces in struck buildings safe, Manama reports hotel, residential sites hit
Qatar on Friday said its naval forces were inside buildings targeted by Iran in Bahrain overnight, though they were unharmed, after Manama reported attacks on residential buildings and a hotel.
“The State of Qatar strongly condemns the Iranian attack targeting buildings in various parts of the Kingdom of Bahrain, housing members of the Qatari Emiri Naval Forces participating in the Unified Maritime Operations Center of the Gulf Cooperation Council’s Unified Military Command,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
“The Qatari Emiri Naval Forces personnel present in the targeted buildings are safe and unharmed,” it added.
Earlier on Friday, Bahrain said Iran had struck a hotel and two residential buildings in the capital Manama, correcting a previous announcement that two hotels and one residential building were hit.
The attack came a day after an Iranian missile strike sparked a blaze at Bahrain’s main state-owned oil refinery, as Tehran pressed attacks across the Gulf.
“Iranian aggression targeted a hotel & 2 residential buildings in Manama,” Bahrain’s interior ministry posted on X, reporting “no loss of life”.
It said the attack sparked a fire in one of the residential buildings, which had been extinguished.
At least 13 people have been killed in the Gulf, including seven civilians, since Iran began its strikes on Saturday.
Washington said six US service members were killed, including four in Kuwait.
