78 missiles and 143 drones downed in Bahrain

Bahrain condemns Iranian strikes as threat to regional security
Dubai: Bahrain’s Defence Force said on Friday that 78 missiles and 143 drones had been destroyed since the beginning of the Iranian attacks.
The General Command said that the use of ballistic missiles and drones to target civilian sites and private propertyconstitutes a clear violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter.
It added that these indiscriminate and unlawful attacks pose a direct threat to regional peace and security.
