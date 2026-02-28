GOLD/FOREX
US–Iran tensions: Canada says relocating some diplomatic staff from Tel Aviv

Ottawa emphasised missions in Lebanon and the Palestinian territories are operating normally and urged Canadians in Iran to leave now if safely possible
Gulf News

Canada said Friday it was relocating non-essential diplomatic staff and their dependents out of the Israeli city of Tel Aviv due to "ongoing tensions in the region," as the US weighs striking Iran.

"Global Affairs Canada has made the decision to temporarily relocate non-essential employees and dependents from Tel Aviv," the government said in a statement, adding that its Israeli embassy remained open.

"Canadian staff and their dependents in Lebanon and Palestine remain in place, and our missions continue to operate normally," said the statement, which also urged Canadians in Iran to "leave now if they can do so safely."

