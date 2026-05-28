GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Carney says Canada will buy European surveillance planes over two American options

Saab GlobalEye deal boosts Canadian production while limiting reliance on U.S.

Last updated:
AP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney makes an address at the Canadian Association of Defense and Security Industries annual defense industry trade show CANSEC, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney makes an address at the Canadian Association of Defense and Security Industries annual defense industry trade show CANSEC, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO: Canada will buy early warning radar planes built by Sweden’s Saab and Canada’s Bombardier over two American options, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Wednesday.

Carney said his government has entered negotiations to procure Saab’s Airborne Early Warning & Control Aircraft, which is built on the Canadian-manufactured Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft and will support domestic production.

Carney also noted it is made with 20% US content. The federal government has previously said it’s in the market for six radar aircraft.

Canada joined a major European Union defense fund last year, and Carney has made a point of diversifying its military spending away from the United States.

Equipped with powerful radar, the Saab planes provide situational awareness about aircraft and missile movements for hundreds of miles (kilometers).

They can detect hostile activity in the air or from ships are able to direct fighter jets to their targets.

“Saab’s GlobalEye will be a key resource for the Canadian Armed Forces to detect and deter threats across the Arctic,” Carney said.

The other options would have been to buy the E-7A Wedgetail surveillance planes built by U.S. aircraft manufacturer Boeing or the Aeris X by L3Harris.

NATO is also considering the Saab plane over the American options.

Carney has previously said that no more will over 70 cents of every dollar of Canadian military capital spending go to the US.

US President Donald Trump’s actions — including launching a trade war and suggesting Canada become the 51st US state — infuriated Canadians and created the political environment for Carney to win the job of prime minister after promising to confront Trump’s increased aggression.

The Canadian government is reviewing the planned purchase of US F-35 fighter jets to explore other options.

Carney has said the potential for having more production in Canada is a factor. A proposal by Saab promised that assembly and maintenance of the Saab Gripen fighter jet would take place in Canada.

Related Topics:
tag

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Vanny Birungi, a Red Cross volunteer, speaks to people during a public sensitisation campaign amid the Ebola outbreak in Bunia, Congo, Monday, May 25, 2026.

Self-isolation for travelers from Ebola-hit countries

3m read
Hamilton’s late charge over Verstappen lights up dramatic Montreal podium

Hamilton, Verstappen duel lights up F1 again

2m read
A bus carrying passengers caught up in the MV Hondius hantavirus outbreak, arrives at a purpose-built quarantine facility located on the outskirts of the Western Australian city of Perth on May 15, 2026.

Canadian passenger confirmed positive for hantavirus

1m read
Drake’s Iceman, Habibti, Maid of Honour drop sparks huge fan reaction online

Drake’s surprise 3 album drop sparks huge fan reaction

2m read