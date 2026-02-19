GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Canada makes push to attract skilled migrants, including for defence

New scheme unveiled to help 'attract the best talent to Canada'

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Carney announced a $365b plan to upgrade Canada's military, defence‑related infrastructure.
Carney announced a $365b plan to upgrade Canada's military, defence‑related infrastructure.
AFP

Canada has launched a new program to attract highly skilled immigrants, including specialized military recruits, as it moves to overhaul a system the government says had become unsustainable.

Canada has for decades been a top destination for economic migrants from the developing world, but in 2024 then-prime minister Justin Trudeau said too many people had been let in too quickly, straining the health care system and housing stocks.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has echoed Trudeau's message, saying in October that his government was "getting immigration under control" while promising to bring in migrants with the skills needed to boost a Canadian economy facing unprecedented threats from US tariffs.

Carney on Tuesday announced a half‑trillion‑dollar plan ($365 billion) to upgrade Canada's military and defence‑related infrastructure over the coming decade, a massive spending program he says will spur broad economic growth.

His immigration minister, Lena Metlege Diab, on Wednesday unveiled a new scheme she said would help "attract the best talent to Canada."

"We are creating a new category for skilled military recruits to attract highly skilled foreign military applicants," Diab said, specifying that this group includes doctors, nurses and pilots.

"This new category will support our government's commitment to strengthen our armed forces, to defend our sovereignty and to keep Canadians safe," she added.

Diab said Ottawa would be proactive in finding the workers it wants to safeguard Canada in an era the prime minister has defined as increasingly dangerous, with the US-led rules‑based international order crumbling.

"We're not waiting for the right people to find us. We will go out into the world to recruit the people our country needs," Diab said.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Canada's Yuvraj Samra celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Canada and New Zealand at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 17, 2026.

Meet Yuvraj Singh’s namesake: Canada’s rising talent

2m read
The signing of the "Rules of procedure for the adjudication of cases" by the department of migrant workers held in Quezon city, Philippines.

New rules allow e-filing, online hearings of OFW cases

2m read
Year-end performance assessment and corporate planning session by the Department of Migrant Workers held in Makati, Philippines.

Philippines enhances international ties to protect OFWs

2m read
Reforms aim to cut queues, expand regional action and protect OFWs nationwide.

DMW plans faster, improved services for OFWs

2m read