Doctors to get express 14-day work permits in Canada

Measures support talent attraction, help 'restore balance in immigration system'
Canada has introduced an expedited 14-day work permit processing time for certain doctors.
The "express entry" measure, announced on December 8, forms part of a new set of immigration pathways designed to address critical healthcare shortages and help foreign-trained physicians gain permanent residence in Canada more quickly.
The move was announced by Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, and Maggie Chi, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health.
The fast-track processing is a specific component of a broader set of immigration changes announced in December 2025.
It is important to note the specific conditions:
Provincial nomination required: The 14-day processing is available to doctors who receive a job offer and are nominated by a Canadian province or territory.
Allows work while awaiting Permanent Residence (PR): This expedited work permit allows the physician to start working almost immediately (or continue working if already in Canada on a temporary permit) while their application for permanent residence is being finalised.
Additional PR Spots: The federal government has reserved 5,000 extra permanent residence admission spaces, above the regular Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) allocations, specifically for licensed doctors with job offers.
New “Express Entry” category: A new Express Entry category for physicians with at least one year of recent Canadian work experience will begin issuing invitations in early 2026, offering another clear pathway to permanent residency.
5,000: Number of federal admission "spaces" reserved by the Canadian government for provinces and territories to nominate licensed doctors with job offers.
14-day work permit processing: Doctors who are nominated will receive an expedited work permit, allowing them to work while awaiting permanent residence.
This initiative is aimed at retaining “practice-ready” physicians who are already in Canada or can quickly meet provincial licensing requirements, effectively reducing the significant delays that have historically kept many qualified foreign-trained doctors from practicing.
“Canada’s new government has a mandate to build a strong economy by attracting top global talent and filling critical labour shortages,” said Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.
“This dedicated Express Entry category, along with the reserved federal admission spaces for provinces and territories will help bring in and keep practice-ready doctors, so people across Canada can get the care they need,” she added.
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will create a new “Express Entry” category for international doctors with at least one year of Canadian work experience in an eligible occupation, gained within the last three years.
These doctors are already working in Canada on a temporary basis, helping patients and contributing to Canada’s health care system.
“We’re giving these doctors a clear pathway to permanent residence in Canada to fill critical health workforce gaps, while helping support reliable care and a stable health system for Canadians. Invitations to apply for the new Express Entry category will be issued in early 2026,” the Canadian government announced on its website.
