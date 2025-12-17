Canada's Bill C-3: New law lets parents abroad pass on citizenship — know if you're qualified

Canada updates nationality laws under Bill C-3: rewriting the citizenship rulebook
Canada has officially expanded who can claim citizenship, rolling out a major update to its nationality laws under Bill C-3, which kicked in on December 15, 2025.
The new law modernises Canada’s approach to "citizenship by descent", opening a clear pathway for many people previously shut out by older, more restrictive rules.
Bill C-3, which became law in November, makes it easier for children born or adopted abroad by Canadians to become Canadian citizens.
Most notably, it allows Canadian parents who were themselves born or adopted abroad to pass citizenship to their children born or adopted outside Canada — provided they meet a minimum residency requirement, as per Canadian government website.
Under Bill C-3, a Canadian parent must show at least three years (1,095 days) of physical presence in Canada before the child’s birth or adoption.
This change extends citizenship eligibility beyond the first generation born abroad, a long-standing limit that had excluded many families.
Before Bill C-3 came into effect, Canada’s Citizenship Act limited the passing on of citizenship to the "first-generation" for people born or adopted abroad.
"This meant that a Canadian citizen could only pass on citizenship to or access a direct grant of citizenship for a child born or adopted outside Canada if the parent was either born or naturalised in Canada before the child’s birth or adoption," the government explained.
Now, the new legislation automatically recognises as Canadian citizens those who were previously denied status under the old framework.
Eligible individuals can now apply for proof of citizenship, formalising their status under the updated law.
Bill C-3 was introduced earlier this year by the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) to address gaps in the previous system, which only allowed citizenship to be passed on if the Canadian parent was born in Canada or naturalised before the child’s birth.
While Parliament debated the bill, interim measures were put in place to temporarily expand eligibility.
The update comes as Canada steps up efforts to attract global talent, including skilled workers and visa holders looking for long-term stability.
Immigration officials are encouraging applicants to consult the citizenship section of the official Canadian government website for detailed guidance on eligibility and applications.
In short: Bill C-3 fixes the “first-generation limit,” as per Canadian government website.
Before: Only Canadians born in Canada — or naturalised before their child was born — could pass on citizenship to children born abroad.
Now: Canadian parents born or adopted abroad can pass citizenship to children born or adopted outside Canada.
Parent must have 3 years of physical presence in Canada before the child’s birth/adoption.
People previously excluded may now be automatically recognised as citizens
Eligible individuals can apply for proof of citizenship
Bill C-3 reflects modern, mobile families — and signals that Canada’s citizenship laws are finally catching up with global realities.
On December 19, 2023, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice found that parts of the Citizenship Act relating to the first-generation limit to citizenship by descent were unconstitutional.
The Government of Canada did not appeal the decision, recognising that the law had unacceptable outcomes for Canadians whose children were born outside the country.
On June 5, 2025, the government introduced Bill C-3, An Act to Amend the Citizenship Act (2025), to extend citizenship by descent beyond the first-generation in a way that is more inclusive and protects the value of Canadian citizenship.
The bill received royal assent on November 20, 2025, and came into effect on December 15, 2025.
