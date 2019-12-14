New Delhi: After United States, now Canada has asked its citizens to avoid "non-essential travel to the northeast of India in view of the ongoing protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.
Canada embassy issued a travel advisory on Saturday for its citizens requesting them to avoid their trip to Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland.
The embassy has also stated that internet and mobile communications have been temporarily suspended and transport facilities have also been affected in various parts of the northeast region.
ALSO READ
- Indian president disregards protests, signs citizenship bill into law
- Citizenship Act: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's India visit postponed as violent protests intensify
- 3 dead, several wounded in police firing in Assam, India
- Why citizenship bill is sparking protests across India
- India protesters defy curfew to vent anger at bill
- India: Assam natives protest in Mumbai, demand roll back of Citizenship (Amendment) Act
People of these states are protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act for over a week now.
Earlier, the US government also warned its citizens against visiting the northeastern states of India due to the ongoing protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.
Tens of thousands of protesters against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which has now become a law, have taken to the streets of northeast since Wednesday, clashing with police and plunging the region into a chaos.