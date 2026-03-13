India extends visas, waives overstay fines for stranded foreigners including Gulf nationals

Indian Consulate in Dubai shares relief measures taken by govt for stranded foreigners
Dubai: India has announced an extension of visas and a waiver of overstay penalties for foreign nationals, including those from the Gulf countries, who find themselves stranded in the country due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
The Indian Consulate in Dubai on Friday shared the decisions, which were taken by the Indian government taking into account the conflict situation in Gulf region.
Under the new measures announced on Friday, all types of Indian visas and e-visas that are expiring or due to expire soon will be extended by one month on a gratis basis.
The extensions will be granted by jurisdictional Foreigners Regional Registration Offices (FRROs) on a case-to-case basis for affected nationals.
The government has also confirmed that penalty for any overstay by affected foreign nationals due to ongoing developments in West Asia after February 28, 2026, would be waived off.
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Exit permits for affected foreign nationals will also be provided free of charge.
Importantly, the failure to apply for an exit permit or visa extension will not be treated as a violation of migration laws, offering significant reassurance to those who may have been unable to comply with standard procedures.
Additionally, a Temporary Landing Permit (TLP) will be granted on a gratis basis to any foreign national arriving in India due to flight diversions linked to the conflict.