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Ask Gulf News: When is a company considered late in paying salaries in the UAE?

Workers must receive at least 85% of wages to be considered paid in full

Last updated:
Mohammed Ebrahim Al Shaiba, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
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Ask Gulf News: When is a company considered late in paying salaries in the UAE?
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Question: I am an employee. I want to ask about the date the company is considered delayed in payment the wage and when the worker shall be deemed as having received his wage according to the new law of wage. Please advise.

Answer: According to Article (1) of the Ministerial Resolution No. (0340) of 2026 Concerning the Wage Protection System, “The first day of each Gregorian month shall be designated as the unified due date for the payment of workers’ wages in private sector establishments for the preceding Gregorian month. Any payment made after such date shall be deemed a delay in wage payment.

All establishments registered with the Ministry shall pay the wages of their workers on the due date specified in Clause (1) of this Article, through the Wage Protection System approved by the Ministry, or any other systems adopted by the Ministry for this purpose.  All establishments shall submit documents and data to prove the payment of their workers’ wages,

According to Article (2) of the same law, A worker shall receive no less than 85% of his entitled wage value in order to be deemed as having received his wage. Moreover, an establishment shall be deemed compliant with wage payment obligations where, no later than the due date, it transfers no less than 85% of the total wages due to its workers.

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