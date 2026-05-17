Ask Gulf News: Can my ex-wife stay in our Home after divorce?

The woman in Idda from a revocable divorce or is pregnant, has the right to stay in her house until the Idda finishes. According to Article (101) of the Federal Decree-Law No. (41) of 2024 On the Issuance of the Personal Status Law “Maintenance for a woman in a waiting period from a revocable divorce, shall be obligatory. Maintenance is obligatory in favour of a pregnant woman who is in her waiting period after an irrevocable divorce until she gives birth. Maintenance is not obligatory for a woman in her waiting period after an irrevocable divorce if she is not pregnant. The woman in waiting period is entitled to reside in the marital home for the duration of her waiting period, unless it is unsuitable, in which case she is entitled to reside in a suitable home.”