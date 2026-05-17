Ask Gulf News: Can my ex-wife stay in our Home after divorce?

Divorced wife may stay in marital home during Iddah, UAE law clarifies
Question: I divorced my wife and she refused to leave the house on the ground that she is still in Iddah and has the right to stay. Is it true? If I have two wives, do I have the right to put them in one residence house?
Answer:
The woman in Idda from a revocable divorce or is pregnant, has the right to stay in her house until the Idda finishes. According to Article (101) of the Federal Decree-Law No. (41) of 2024 On the Issuance of the Personal Status Law “Maintenance for a woman in a waiting period from a revocable divorce, shall be obligatory. Maintenance is obligatory in favour of a pregnant woman who is in her waiting period after an irrevocable divorce until she gives birth. Maintenance is not obligatory for a woman in her waiting period after an irrevocable divorce if she is not pregnant. The woman in waiting period is entitled to reside in the marital home for the duration of her waiting period, unless it is unsuitable, in which case she is entitled to reside in a suitable home.”
You have the right to put them in same house if they accept, or in the same building with complete privacy for each of them. According to Article (105) of the above-mentioned law, “The husband may have more than one wife living in the same building, provided that the housing is suitable, each wife has almost complete independence in the housing in all aspects, for example, sanitary and service facilities, entrances and exits, and the court may add other conditions based on the request of the aggrieved wife.”