Ask Gulf News: Is refusing to work during your notice period considered unlawful absence?

In this regard, Article 50 of the Labor Law specifies the conditions under which absence from work is deemed unlawful for an illegitimate reason: "If a foreign worker leaves work for an illegitimate reason before the end of the contract term, he shall not be granted another work permit to join another employer in the State, in accordance with the provisions hereof, for a period of one year from the date of the absence from work. Furthermore, no other employer who is aware of this shall be permitted to employ or retain him in their service during that period. The Ministry may exempt certain job categories, skill levels, or workers from the provision of Clause (1) of this Article. The employer shall notify the Ministry of any incident of absence from work."