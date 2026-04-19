Ask Gulf News: Contract dispute over undelivered goods? How to pursue your legal rights in Dubai

According to the DIAC Arbitration Rules 2022, any party wishing to commence arbitration must submit a Request to the Centre, which shall include all required documents and information. The Claimant must pay the registration fee required by the Centre. The Centre will notify the Request to the Respondent, who must submit an Answer to the Centre within 30 days of being notified. Failure by the Respondent to submit an Answer does not prevent the arbitration from proceeding in accordance with the Rules.