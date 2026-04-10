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Ask Gulf News: Can buyers cancel contracts for delayed and faulty goods

UAE law: When delayed, faulty deliveries let buyers cancel and claim damages

Last updated:
Mohammed Ebrahim Al Shaiba, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
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Ask Gulf News: Can buyers cancel contracts for delayed and faulty goods
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Question: I bought some doors from a company for my villa on the condition that the company would supply, deliver, and install the doors. The company was delayed, and many doors do not match what I ordered. Do I have the right to cancel all the orders, receive a refund, and request compensation? Please advise.

Answer: You have the right to cancel the contract, receive a refund for the doors, and claim compensation for damages caused by the breach (such as additional costs, damage to the villa, or inability to live in the villa), due to the company’s breach of contract, which includes delayed delivery and non-conforming goods.

The contract involves both the sale of goods and installation services; therefore, the provider is required to deliver, install, and comply with the agreed specifications. Failure to do so allows you to claim a refund if you do not accept a replacement.

According to Article (272)(1) of the Civil Transactions Law: “In contracts binding on both parties, if one of the parties does not perform what he is obliged to do under the contract, the other party may, after giving notice to the obligor, require that the contract be performed or cancelled.”

And Article (282) of the same law states: “Any harm done to another shall render the actor, even if not a person of discretion, liable to compensate for the harm.”

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