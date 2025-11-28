Ask Gulf News: Dismissed without notice? Here are your legal rights

What counts as arbitrary dismissal and how to claim compensation
Question: Ten days ago, my employer stopped me from work on the pretext that I had informed other employees about the CEO’s location, which they considered disclosing a work secret. Two days ago, they terminated me without notice or investigation. Do I have the right to claim the notice period or compensation for arbitrary dismissal? Please advise.
Answer: You have the right to claim notice period remuneration since no investigation was conducted. Under UAE Labor Law, an employer can only dismiss an employee without notice if a proper investigation has been carried out. By terminating you without conducting an investigation, your employer violated the law, and you are therefore entitled to receive notice period pay.
Regarding arbitrary dismissal, Article 47 of the Labor Law specifies two conditions for eligibility: being dismissed for filing a complaint or taking legal action against the employer. Your case does not appear to meet these conditions, so you would not be eligible for arbitrary dismissal compensation.
In any case, you have the right to file a compensation claim, and the court has the sole authority to determine whether you are entitled to additional compensation.
Getting answers is easy, just drop a comment on our Ask Gulf News videos and email us at ReadersEmail@gulfnews.com.
No question is too small or too complicated. Think of Ask Gulf News as your personal guide to living in the UAE, delivered in a minute or less. Because life here should feel exciting, not overwhelming and we’re here to make sure of that.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox