But in case the rejection was issued by the competent authorities without the company’s intervention, and because of this, the company couldn’t finalize your work permit, then this indicates that the company did not violate the terms of the contract concluded between both of you, and thus the court might not accept your case according to Article (246) of the same law: “(1) The contract must be performed in accordance with its contents, and in a manner consistent with the requirements of good faith.” And Article (1) of the Evidence Law: “The plaintiff has the right to prove his claim, and the defendant has the right to disprove it. The onus of proof weighs on the claimant.”