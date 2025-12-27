GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 18°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASK GULF NEWS
ASK GULF NEWS

Ask Gulf News: What to do if a teacher slaps a student in the UAE?

How to file complaints against teacher misconduct in UAE

Last updated:
Mohammed Ebrahim Al Shaiba, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Picture used for illustrative purposes.
Picture used for illustrative purposes.
Shutterstock

Question: A questioner asks: The teacher of my cousin slapped him on the face during class. The school terminated the teacher. My question is: What procedures should my cousin take against the teacher?

Answer: Your cousin has the right to file a complaint against the teacher with the KHDA (Knowledge and Human Development Authority), as well as a criminal complaint with the Public Prosecution. Article (390) of Federal Law by Decree No. (31) of 2021, Promulgating the Crimes and Penalties Law, states that a penalty of incarceration and a fine shall be imposed on anyone who commits an assault on the physical integrity of another person in any manner whatsoever, which leads to a disease or the inability to carry out personal activities for more than twenty days. The penalty shall be incarceration for a period not exceeding one year and a fine not exceeding AED 10,000 if the results of the assault are not as grave as described in the preceding paragraph.

The same law confirms in Article (394/2) that “the penalty shall be incarceration for a period not exceeding two years and a fine if the crime causes permanent disability, or if the crime is committed as a result of the perpetrator’s violation of the duties imposed by the principles of his job, profession, or craft.”

After concluding the criminal case, you may file a compensation case against the teacher and the school.

Related Topics:
UAE schools

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Federal Law No. 29 of 2021- regulates the entry and residence of foreigners and the penalties for violations.

7 UAE visa violations that could lead to jail and fines

2m read
Can divorced mothers request child support in UAE?

Can divorced mothers request child support in UAE?

2m read
Picture used for illustrative purposes.

Can UAE employer fire staff who gets injured at work?

2m read
Can non-Muslim woman in UAE seek alimony from husband?

Can non-Muslim woman in UAE seek alimony from husband?

2m read