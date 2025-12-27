How to file complaints against teacher misconduct in UAE
Question: A questioner asks: The teacher of my cousin slapped him on the face during class. The school terminated the teacher. My question is: What procedures should my cousin take against the teacher?
Answer: Your cousin has the right to file a complaint against the teacher with the KHDA (Knowledge and Human Development Authority), as well as a criminal complaint with the Public Prosecution. Article (390) of Federal Law by Decree No. (31) of 2021, Promulgating the Crimes and Penalties Law, states that a penalty of incarceration and a fine shall be imposed on anyone who commits an assault on the physical integrity of another person in any manner whatsoever, which leads to a disease or the inability to carry out personal activities for more than twenty days. The penalty shall be incarceration for a period not exceeding one year and a fine not exceeding AED 10,000 if the results of the assault are not as grave as described in the preceding paragraph.
The same law confirms in Article (394/2) that “the penalty shall be incarceration for a period not exceeding two years and a fine if the crime causes permanent disability, or if the crime is committed as a result of the perpetrator’s violation of the duties imposed by the principles of his job, profession, or craft.”
After concluding the criminal case, you may file a compensation case against the teacher and the school.
