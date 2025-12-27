Answer: Your cousin has the right to file a complaint against the teacher with the KHDA (Knowledge and Human Development Authority), as well as a criminal complaint with the Public Prosecution. Article (390) of Federal Law by Decree No. (31) of 2021, Promulgating the Crimes and Penalties Law, states that a penalty of incarceration and a fine shall be imposed on anyone who commits an assault on the physical integrity of another person in any manner whatsoever, which leads to a disease or the inability to carry out personal activities for more than twenty days. The penalty shall be incarceration for a period not exceeding one year and a fine not exceeding AED 10,000 if the results of the assault are not as grave as described in the preceding paragraph.