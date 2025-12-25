“The Attorney General may challenge by way of cassation, either on his own or based on a request of the Minister of Justice or the Head of the Local Judicial Body, as the case may be, accompanied by the grounds for challenge, the final judgments, regardless of the issuing courts thereof, in the event that the judgment is based on the violation, misapplication, or incorrect application of the law in the following instances:

a. Judgments which the law does not permit the litigants to challenge;

b. Judgments in respect of which the litigants have missed the time limit for challenge, have waived the challenge, or have filed a challenge that is dismissed by the court as inadmissible.

The Attorney General shall file the challenge based on a statement of challenge to be signed by him, within one year following the date on which the judgment is rendered.”