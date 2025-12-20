Ask Gulf News: How to buy a Salik tag in Dubai and avoid fines

Where to get one, how much it costs, and what drivers need to know
Dubai: If you plan to drive through Salik toll gates in Dubai, you must have a Salik tag installed on your vehicle.
Driving through a toll gate without an active tag can result in fines unless you take action within the allowed grace period. This guide explains how Salik tags work, where to buy one, how much it costs, and what to do to stay compliant.
A Salik tag is an electronic toll tag linked to your vehicle and a prepaid balance. Each time you pass through a Salik gate, the toll fee is automatically deducted from your account. Driving through a toll gate without a valid tag is considered a violation unless you buy and activate one within the permitted timeframe.
All vehicle owners can purchase a Salik tag, including private and commercial vehicles registered in the UAE. Vehicles registered outside the UAE can also get a Salik tag, but only through authorised sales counters.
You will need a valid mobile number for Salik notifications and confirmations. Vehicle registration details are also required, although these may not be needed if you buy the tag through partner platforms or petrol stations.
Cost:
If purchased online, the total cost is Dh120. This includes the Dh50 Salik tag, Dh50 prepaid toll balance, and Dh20 delivery fee (inclusive of VAT).
If bought from authorised sales agents such as petrol stations, the total cost is Dh100, which includes the tag and prepaid balance, with no delivery charge.
You can buy a Salik tag through the official Salik website, the Careem app, or authorised petrol stations including Emarat, EPPCO, ENOC, and ADNOC.
Online:
When purchasing through the Salik website, you enter your details, verify your mobile number via SMS, provide a delivery address, and complete payment. The tag is automatically activated once you receive the payment confirmation SMS and is usually delivered within five working days.
Other ways:
Tags purchased through the Careem app or petrol stations must be activated manually before your first trip. Activation can be done through the Salik website, the RTA Dubai app, the Salik smart app, or the Salik call centre. Petrol station purchases typically take around five minutes.
If you pass through a Salik gate without a tag, you must buy and activate one within 10 working days from the date of the trip. Failing to do so will result in fines.
A Salik tag is permanent and does not expire. Make sure it is installed correctly on your windscreen, as incorrect placement can still lead to violations. Delivery may not be available in some areas, in which case buying from an authorised dealer is recommended.
Bottom line: Buying and activating a Salik tag in Dubai is quick and straightforward. Once installed correctly and topped up, you can pass through toll gates without worrying about penalties.
