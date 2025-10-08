Don’t miss low balance notifications to avoid automatic Salik fines
Dubai: Managing Salik fines in Dubai can be tricky, particularly if you miss low balance alerts or forget to register your vehicle.
When your Salik account has a low balance, an SMS is sent to the mobile number registered with your Salik tag and account.
However, these messages can sometimes be missed, or they may go to an outdated number. If you have recently changed your mobile number, it’s important to update your Salik account to continue receiving alerts.
1. RTA Dubai app
Open the app, go to Services and scroll down until you see the Salik section, then click on Violations.
Enter your vehicle plate number details.
If you have fines registered against your vehicle, they will appear.
Select the fine and pay it online using your credit or debit card.
2. Dubai Police app
The Dubai Police app is not just for paying traffic fines.
Go to the Pay Traffic Fines category, select the Ticket option, and choose Salik from the menu.
Enter the year you received the fine and the ticket number.
Once complete, pay off any pending fines.
3. Salik website – Salik.ae
Visit the official website, go to Salik Services and click on Violations.
Enter your number plate details and click Search.
You will then see if you have any pending violations against your vehicle.
Select the violation and pay it online.
Insufficient Funds (ISF) violation – Dh50
If your Salik account does not have enough balance when you pass through a toll gate, and you fail to recharge it within five working days, you will be fined Dh50.
Limit: One violation per day per vehicle.
Salik will notify you via SMS if your account has insufficient funds, but this only works if your contact details are up to date.
Unregistered Plate (URP) violation – Up to Dh400
If your vehicle is not registered with Salik and you drive through a toll gate, you must register and activate a Salik tag within 10 working days from your first trip.
If you fail to do so, the following fines will apply – Dh100 for the first offence, Dh200 for the second, and Dh400 for each subsequent offence.
Limit: One violation per day per vehicle.
If you accidentally drive through a Salik toll gate in Dubai without a Salik tag on your vehicle, you will not be fined immediately. You have a grace period of 10 working days from the date and time of your first unpaid trip through a Salik toll gate to buy a Salik tag, activate it, and attach it to your vehicle’s windscreen.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox