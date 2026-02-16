Salik unveils Ramadan toll discounts to ease Dubai traffic

Dh6 peak rate set from 9am–5pm as new Ramadan pricing kicks in
Dubai’s toll gate operator Salik has announced a revised road pricing schedule for Ramadan 2026, introducing new peak and off-peak tariffs aimed at improving traffic flow while accommodating the changing travel patterns associated with the holy month.
Under the new structure, motorists travelling from Monday to Saturday will be charged Dh6 during peak hours between 9am and 5pm.
Outside peak periods, from 7am to 9am and from 5pm until 2am, the fee will be Dh4. Travel will remain free during late-night hours between 2am and 7am.
On Sundays, excluding public holidays and major events, the toll will be set at Dh4 throughout both peak and off-peak periods, covering the same time windows. As with other days, motorists will not be charged between 2am and 7am.
Salik said the adjustments were designed to provide greater flexibility for drivers during Ramadan, when commuting patterns shift in line with fasting, evening gatherings and altered working hours. The changes are also intended to support smoother traffic management and reduce congestion during key periods.