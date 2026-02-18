Road safety experts recommend several precautions for all commuters during Ramadan
Dubai: Commuters faced significant delays on Wednesday morning as the first day of Ramadan brought heavy traffic and a series of incidents to the main arteries linking Sharjah and Dubai.
The shift in traditional working hours and school timings, resulted in a concentrated surge of vehicles during the early morning peak. The sudden change in routine, coupled with several accidents, left motorists caught up in heavy traffic.
The most severe disruptions were reported on Al Ittihad Road and Al Wahda Street. Google Maps real-time data shows a series of minor crashes on these routes caused traffic to crawl toward Dubai, Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road saw heavy congestion through the Sharjah Industrial Area, compounded by inland incidents that hampered the flow of south-bound traffic.
Further disruptions were reported on Maleha Street and Emirates Road, where heavy traffic was observed near the Al Badee suburb. These routes, often used as alternatives to the E11 and E311, also succumbed to high vehicle volumes.
Dubai Police issued an advisory via social media, urging the public to adjust their driving habits to account for the physical demands of fasting.
"As the Holy Month begins, give yourself enough time to arrive at your destination safely," the statement read. "Following safe driving guidelines helps ensure a safer road environment for everyone throughout Ramadan."
Traffic experts noted that the initial days of Ramadan often see a measurable spike in road incidents. This is frequently attributed to physiological factors such as dehydration and low blood sugar, which can impair a driver’s reaction time. Additionally, altered sleep patterns during the first week of the month often lead to increased levels of fatigue and reduced concentration behind the wheel.
Road safety experts recommend several precautions for all traffic participants during Ramadan:
Be aware of your own potential limitations and watch out for others who may be experiencing similar effects. Expect the unexpected and drive defensively at all times.
Plan for delays and add time buffers to your journeys. Always wear seat belts. Ramadan offers a perfect opportunity to make this a lifelong habit.
Keep sufficient distance from other vehicles and avoid tailgating. Leave early to eliminate the need for rushing or speeding. Remember: arriving a few minutes late is acceptable, and people will understand.
Try to stay off roads at sundown if possible. Use your lights during dusk before Iftar and pull over immediately if you become drowsy.